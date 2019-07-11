12 indicted by St. Lawrence County grand jury

CANTON — A dozen people were indicted Thursday by a St. Lawrence County grand jury, capping the end of the scheduled criminal court week.
Ahmed Khalil, 37, of 110 Elm St., Potsdam, is charged with the felonies of first-degree stalking, fourth-degree grand larceny, the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree menacing, two counts of petit larceny and the violation of second-degree harassment.
The indictment charges on Aug. 22 in St. Lawrence County Mr. Khalil intentionally disabled a phone to prevent a person from calling for assistance from police, fire, or emergency medical services personnel, restrained another person and struck, shoved, kicked or otherwise subjected that person to physical contact and knowingly caused that person reason to fear death, imminent serious physical injury or physical injury from him and did intentionally or recklessly cause that person physical injury.
According to the petit larceny charges, on Aug. 24, Mr. Khalil twice stole property from somewhere in the county, though it does not state what was stolen, from whom it was stolen or where the alleged theft took place. He is accused of stealing a credit or debit card under the grand larceny charge on that same date from somewhere in the county.
Sir Murray, 27, an inmate at the Great Meadows Correctional Facility, Comstock, is charged with two counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband and one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on two separate occasions on August 18, while confined in an Ogdensburg correctional facility, Mr. Murray made, obtained or possessed dangerous contraband as well as suboxone with the intent to sell it.
Toby J. Yaddow, 44, no address provided on the indictment, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt.
The indictment charges on Feb. 8 in the village of Massena, Mr. Yaddow violated a Feb. 5 no-harass order of protection issued by St. Lawrence County Family Court Judge Cecily L. Morris when he struck, shoved or otherwise subjected the person protected under the order.
Joshua Henderson, 30, an inmate in the St. Lawrence County jail, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt.
The indictment charges on June 5 in the village of Massena Mr. Henderson violated a March 2 no-harass order of protection issued by Massena Village Court Judge Patrick J. Serguson when he struck, shoved or otherwise subjected the person protected under the order.
Orpheus Nelson, 49, no address provided on the indictment, is charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on May 22 while an inmate in the St. Lawrence County jail Mr. Nelson made, obtained or possessed dangerous contraband as well as suboxone.
Michael J. Cook, 35, and inmate in the St. Lawrence County jail, is charged with third-degree burglary.
The indictment charges on Jan. 15 in the town of Clifton Mr. Cook entered and remained in a building located at 857 County Route 60, with the intent to commit a crime or crimes.
Randy N. King, 64, an inmate at the St. Lawrence County jail, is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanor of resisting arrest.
The indictment charges on April 13 in the village of Massena he possessed a half-ounce or more of cocaine with the intent to sell it and prevented or attempted to prevent a police officer or peace officer from effecting an authorized arrest on him.
