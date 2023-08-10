Individuals sought to staff Canton, Massena chambers of commerce

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is looking for individuals who would be interested in staffing the Canton and Massena chambers of commerce once a merger is complete with those chambers.
Chamber members in Canton, Massena and Ogdensburg have already approved the merger, and the Ogdensburg position has already been filled. The Potsdam chamber is not participating in the consolidation.
However, the merger can’t become official until it’s voted on and approved by county chamber members. That vote is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at the county chamber office, 101 Main St., Canton. During a meeting Thursday morning, the chamber’s board passed a resolution recommending the merger.
Members, however, don’t need to personally cast their vote at the chamber office. St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Benjamin R. Dixon said they can also vote by proxy in advance, either by email or regular mail.
“I’m working on a letter to our membership with that information,” he said.”
Dixon said an information session for members is scheduled for noon Aug. 21 via Zoom to learn more about the merger. They anticipate the merger to take effect Sept. 1.
“That’s the hope. All this is lining up very well for us to have a Sept. 1 integration in place” he said. “We’ve been working on this concept and exploring this concept since 2018. To think we’re only a few weeks away from it becoming a reality is pretty awesome. Coming together under one organization, we can share services and become more efficient and more streamlined.”
He said other chambers around the country are doing the same.
“We’re not the first to try this out. There’s a lot of logical concepts that go behind this. Let’s all come together under one entity and be able to do more together,” Dixon said.
He said, in preparation for the merger, they’re looking for individuals to serve as community coordinators and specialists in marketing and communications, as well as membership management and service delivery.
The “community chamber coordinator with specialty (communications or membership benefits)” will be a full-time position of 35 hours per week. The offices are open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The individual will focus his or her attention on the chosen community 50% of the time and chosen specialty the other 50% of the time.
The salary is $35,000 to $45,000, commensurate with experience. Other benefits are individual health insurance, life insurance, retirement match, and holiday, personal and sick time off.
Applicants must provide a cover letter, resume, three references and writing sample to Dixon (Ben@SLCChamber.org). The cover letter should indicate the preferred community and preferred specialty. The resume should show experience related to both the chamber director role and the preferred specialty. The position will ultimately include only one specialty. This is a rolling application until the positions are filled.
“We’re starting to get applications in. I’m confident that we’ll have some really good people on the ground,” Dixon said. “My advice is anybody who is interested should not hesitate to jump on it and get their applications in. I wouldn’t let any dust gather on your application.”
