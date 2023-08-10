Individuals sought to staff Canton, Massena chambers of commerce

The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is looking for individuals who would be interested in staffing the Canton and Massena chambers of commerce once a merger is complete with those chambers. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is looking for individuals who would be interested in staffing the Canton and Massena chambers of commerce once a merger is complete with those chambers.

Chamber members in Canton, Massena and Ogdensburg have already approved the merger, and the Ogdensburg position has already been filled. The Potsdam chamber is not participating in the consolidation.

