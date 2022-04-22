Indoor yard sale April 30 at Lockwood Arena

OGDENSBURG — On April 30, the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center will be bustling with activity with more than 30 vendors on hand taking part in an indoor yard sale to benefit the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival.
The indoor yard sale will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“It’s a one-stop shopping experience,” said organizer Michele M. Morrison, who volunteers with the Seaway Festival’s annual craft show, “Instead of them of getting into their car and going house to house, they have one central location they can go and check things out.”
There will be a $1 admission fee with proceeds going to the Seaway Festival.
“Every little bit helps,” she said.
Morrison said a similar event in Watertown that she had attended drew large numbers of people and was extremely popular. She hopes that people take advantage on April 30.
“I thought it would be neat to do,” she said, “It’s a way to help people sell their stuff if they don’t have a garage.”
“You don’t have to worry about the weather,” she said, since it will be inside at the Lockwood Arena.
Approximately 30 vendors have signed up so far and the Lockwood Arena can handle more, according to Morrison.
It’s not too late to get a table. Cost is $15 for a 10X10 foot booth. Contact Morrison for more information at (315) 528-0332.
Set up will be April 29 from 6-8 p.m. and the day of the event from 7-10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.