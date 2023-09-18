MASSENA — The village of Massena has scheduled an informational meeting for 5 p.m. Oct. 4 to discuss the proposed replacement of a Center Street culvert over a tributary to the Grasse River.
Audio only can be accessed by calling 877-284-0719 and entering the Phone Conference ID of 927 015 515-.
Village officials are working with their consulting engineer, Greenman-Pedersen Inc., and the state Department of Transportation to develop design alternatives for the replacement of the Center Street culvert. They are proposing to replace the structurally deficient culvert with a new structure that will provide a minimum service life of 50 years using the most safe and economical methods.
The meeting will be used to inform the public of the project and obtain comments from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies.
“Because it’s through the New York state DOT (Department of Transportation), one of their requirements is you have to do a public hearing on these projects before they commence. It’s a standard routine with projects like this,” Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said.
He said they were having conversations with the engineering firm about plans for some changes in the traffic pattern during construction, including the potential for some two way traffic in a portion of the street to accommodate businesses. That portion of Center Street is currently one way only.
“Everything’s going to be accessible. They’ll just have to walk down the sidewalk a little bit,” Miller said.
Among the temporary changes, customers exiting Spanky’s restaurant will need to exit onto Main Street rather than Center Street during the anticipated construction time period of May to October 2024.
“It is going to make it more congested at the bridge because people will be coming out that way,” he said.
If all goes as planned, the project will be put out for bid this year after the public hearing. The work will involve realigning what is now a broken up culvert on Center Street to address storm water runoff.
“It’s going to flow better,” Miller said. “It’s going to line up with the culvert that’s on Maple Street. Right now it takes a left and a right. It’s not a good setup.”
The village received nearly $1 million for the project, and there were initial concerns that the work might go over that amount, leaving the village with the potential to pick up the remaining cost. Miller said the current estimate is just over $900,000, although that could change when bids come in.
“Whatever is over $1 million, the village has to put in those funds to fund the project,” he said.
The funding was approved through the village’s 2021 BRIDGE NY application. BRIDGE NY is available to all municipalities authorized to receive and administer state and federal transportation funding.
Awards are made through a competitive process and support all phases of project development, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction.
Evaluations are based on the structural condition of a bridge or culvert and its resiliency. Significance is based on traffic volumes, detour considerations, the number and types of businesses served and the overall impact on commerce. Consideration is also given to projects that provide demonstrable benefit for state-defined Environmental Justice Communities.
The village was one of 88 local governments receiving a share of $216.2 million last year to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts in every region of the state.
Village officials had hoped to replace a concrete box culvert as part of the reconstruction of the Parker Avenue bridge, which reopened to traffic in 2018. However, funding was not available at the time.
