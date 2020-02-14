CANTON — An inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility, Dannemora, was found guilty by a St. Lawrence County Court jury on assault charges stemming from a 2018 incident involving a corrections officer at Gouverneur Correctional Facility.
Lontez J. Brooks Sr., 24, was convicted Thursday on two counts of second-degree assault after a trial before acting county court Judge Kelly S. McKeighan, from Washington County.
Mr. Brooks was indicted in July on charges that he intentionally physically attacked two different people, with at least one of those people being a corrections officer while he was an inmate at Gouverneur Correctional Facility on Aug. 30, 2018.
The officer fractured his thumb as a result of the assault, according to the district attorney’s office.
“Everyday New York State Corrections Officers voluntarily place themselves in a dangerous environment for the betterment of their communities,” District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said in a press release. “Officers are tasked with protecting all of us from individuals who have be deemed too great a risk to be allowed to live amongst us. It’s imperative that they are able to do their duty and return home without facing an incident that puts their safety at risk. When an inmate places a corrections officer’s health and wellbeing on the line, our office takes that seriously and we treat these cases with priority. We appreciate the service and contribution of all of our correctional officers, and we will continue to zealously prosecute these cases.”
Mr. Brooks is currently serving a sentence for third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Assistant District Attorneys Alexander Nichols and Joshua HaberkornHalm prosecuted, and Mr. Brooks was remanded to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to await his April 3 sentencing.
