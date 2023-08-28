CANTON — On Sunday, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Anthony A. Larose II, 41, Ogdensburg, an inmate at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, with second-degree assault after he struck and injured another inmate on Aug. 25.
Larose was arraigned in Canton Town Court and was remanded back to the county jail without bail.
