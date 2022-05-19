GOUVERNEUR – An inmate has been found dead at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, according to the state police.
Police were called to the prison today to investigate the death.
Their initial investigation revealed that Hipolito Nunez, 30, was found dead after an altercation with his cellmate, who was not named.
Nunez is serving a 9-year sentence for second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony.
He has been in prison since March of 2019. His earliest release date was in October of 2023.
State police are being assisted in their investigation by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision — Office of Special Investigations, the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and the state Attorney General’s Office.
