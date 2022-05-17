OGDENSBURG — Insurance is expected to cover all of the $4.6 million in estimated repairs needed to reopen the Ogdensburg Housing Authority’s Riverview Towers, which has been closed since a March 8 blaze caused significant fire, smoke and water damage to the housing complex.
Cheryl A. Douglass, OHA executive director, said the authority has had several discussions with its insurance company, Philadelphia Insurance Co., over covered costs.
The estimated cost is much higher than the $1.8 million previously reported, but Ms. Douglass called it “great news” that it would be covered.
“We do believe the insurance will fully cover the loss. The insurance company has put out information that their initial estimate is at $4.6 million. It’s a big one but it is what it is. There’s a lot of work that has to be done and the price of everything right now is increasing. It’s just through the roof,” Ms. Douglass said.
Work continues at the 100-unit Riverview Towers, 232 Washington St., which housed about 85 people at the time of the fire.
Bids are expected to be reviewed on Thursday for work on the first floor and the basement. Once that part of the renovation is done, Ms. Douglass said that a limited certificate of occupancy may be granted to the OHA by the city to repopulate the seventh through eleventh floors, which were not damaged in the fire.
The fire started inside a sixth-floor apartment. City police and fire investigators have indefinitely suspended the investigation into the cause of the fire as the occupant of the sixth-floor unit where the fire is believed to have started, 55-year-old Jay Meashaw, has been hospitalized and is unable to speak to investigators.
“The estimate time frame, and it is an estimate, is the end of June,” for a limited certificate of occupancy on the upper floors to be granted, Ms. Douglass said.
The next bids will be for renovations from the second through sixth floors. Asbestos abatement has been finished on the fifth and sixth floors. This week and next, work will continue on abating asbestos on the second, third and fourth floors.
“Once that is done we are just into regular renovation. There’s some sheetrock work that needs to be done here and there. We are putting up all new flooring in (floors) two through six, painting and we do have to put in some new emergency lighting through the building,” Ms. Douglass said. “That’s where we are right now. It’s looking good. We’re making progress and we’re hopeful that everything will fall into place and we don’t run into any supply chain issues.”
Fourteen people were injured in the fire. Displaced residents have been assisted with temporary housing by the OHA, St. Lawrence County and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg at Wadhams Hall on Route 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.