MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has partnered with the Massena Salvation Army to provide internet access to some of the district’s highest needs families to support students learning remotely.
The Massena Salvation Army received funding through an Alcoa grant that was used to purchase 20 internet hotspots called kajeets.
Each hotspot will provide internet for a household for one year.
Massena Central administrators will be distributing the hotspots to families throughout the district that do not have internet so that students can participate in remote and hybrid learning. Making sure that all students have an opportunity to excel is an important part of the Massena Central Schools mission and this is an exciting collaboration with the local Salvation Army to promote educational equity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.