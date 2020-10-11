MASSENA — The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board will temporarily decrease outflows over the second weekend of October to raise Lake St. Lawrence levels significantly and provide a brief, final opportunity for residents of Lake St. Lawrence to remove their boats and other equipment prior to winter.
Last week, the Board agreed to let Lake St. Lawrence levels slowly decline following Labor Day weekend. Lake Ontario water levels remain above their long-term average value for this time of year. Regulated outflows from Lake Ontario, as prescribed by Plan 2014, will remain high in response to persistent, high supplies into the lake, specifically from Lake Erie.
The high outflows continue to reduce the risk of Lake Ontario flooding in 2021, but have impacted levels in the upper St. Lawrence River, particularly on Lake St. Lawrence, where water levels remain well below average due to its location immediately upstream of the Moses-Saunders dam.
The Board will temporarily reduce outflows through the Moses-Saunders Dam from Oct. 9 through Oct. 11 to raise water levels on Lake St. Lawrence and provide a final opportunity to assist with end-of-season boat haulouts. Decreasing the outflow through the dam causes water levels immediately upstream on Lake St. Lawrence to rise (while increasing the outflow lowers upstream water levels).
The exact amounts of the water level rises will vary depending on a number of factors, including location, wind speed and direction, and other secondary factors. Areas immediately upstream of Moses-Saunders will see the greatest increase, with levels expected to rise up to a foot higher than current levels. These effects will be gradually reduced moving further upstream and will be minimal beyond Prescott/Ogdensburg.
Lake Ontario is still lower than it otherwise would be owing to deviations from Plan 2014 that occurred for several months starting in summer of 2019. The relatively brief outflow reduction scheduled for October will restore up to roughly 1.2 inches of the water that was previously removed. With Plan 2014 continuing to prescribe high outflows, the Board anticipates that this temporary further decrease in outflow will not significantly impact the steady decline of Lake Ontario water levels.
Information on hydrologic conditions, water levels and outflows, including graphics and photos, are available on the Board’s website and posted to the Board’s Facebook page at facebook.com/InternationalLakeOntarioStLawrenceRiverBoard (English), and more detailed information is available on its website at www.ijc.org/en/loslrb.
