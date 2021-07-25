International Seaway Festival schedule

n Today: Oswegatchie Golf Challenge at Trafalgar Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wine, Arts & Craft Show at Lockwood Arena from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Cornhole tournament at the Moose Lodge at 1 p.m.; Fred’s Wild West BBQ at Frederic Remington Art Museum from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; and Concert in the Park: KANE from 6 to 8 p.m.
n Monday, July 26: Ogdensburg Dance Center at the main stage in the Greenbelt from 6 to 8 p.m.
n Tuesday, July 27: Ogdensburg’s Got Talent at the main stage beginning at 6 p.m.
n Wednesday, July 28: 5K Run/Walk at the Dobisky Visitors’ Center at 7 p.m.
n Thursday, July 29: Remington Museum Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Concert in the Park: Bandroom Band at Library Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
n Friday, July 30: Concert in the Park: My So-Called Band at Library Park from 7 to 9:45 p.m.; and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
n Saturday, July 31: Ford Street Parade beginning at 11 a.m.; and Concert in the Park: Atom Ghost from 3 to 5 p.m.
n Sunday : Duck Race at Ogdensburg City Pool at 11 a.m.; Sunday in the Park at Dobisky Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 60th Seaway Festival Car Display in the Greenbelt area from noon to 4 p.m.; and Concert in the Park: Underwater Bosses in Library Park from noon to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.