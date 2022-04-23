Discovery raises awareness of preventing tench from becoming entrenched AKWESASNE — It’s a matter of tench warfare, and the public’s help is being requested as comb…

CLAYTON — As the invasive tench tries to make inroads in the St. Lawrence River from east to west, another aquatic invasive critter is making its mark from the opposite direction.

“It’s a squeeze,” said John M. Farrell, director of the Thousand Islands Biological Station, Governor’s Island, near Clayton. “The tubenose goby is probably the most recent fish invasion we’ve had. It came from west to east.”

They were originally seen in the area around 2011, Mr. Farrell said.

“What’s really interesting about it is that they’re getting a foothold in the Thousand Islands and they’re moving eastward, and on top of round gobies,” he said.

Ontario’s Invading Species Awareness Program offers tips on how to tell the difference between round gobies and tubenose gobies. The body of the tubenose is gray, while the round is brownish or olive in color. The tubenose has no prominent black spot on its dorsal fin. Also, the tubenose fish has small nostril tubes that extend over its upper lip, hence its name. In the round goby, those nostril tubes do not reach the upper lip.

Both are not to be confused with the native sculpin, which has a mottled color pattern with a cream-colored belly. And unlike gobies, they don’t have scales.

The goby, a bottom-feeding fish native to Europe, is one invasive species that now calls the Seaway and the Great Lakes home. They arrived during the 1990s from ballast water from oceangoing ships. Other invasives in the river include zebra mussels, sea lampreys and spiny water fleas.

In 2019, Mr. Farrell, along with master’s student Jessica A. Goretzke and Matthew J.S. Windle, a Canadian colleague of Mr. Farrell’s at the St. Lawrence River Institute, Cornwall, Ontario, authored an article published in the journal BioInvasions Records (Invasivesnet) that explores the eastward expansion of the tubenose goby into eastern Lake Ontario and the upper St. Lawrence River. Like the round goby, the tubenose goby also arrived from ballast water, specifically originating from the Black Sea. Beginning in 2016, they have consistently appeared in annual fish surveys in the Thousand Islands region of the upper St. Lawrence.

The 2019 report notes that in American waters of the upper St. Lawrence River, four tubenose gobies were first captured by researchers at the Thousand Islands Biological Station in two sandy bays on the head of Grindstone Island, Clayton, on Aug. 18, 2016.

“Looking forward, Lake St. Lawrence, an impoundment between the Iroquois Dam (Waddington to Iroquois, Ontario) and the Robert Moses Robert H. Saunders Power Dam, spanning from Massena, to Cornwall, Ontario, could be at risk for colonization by tubenose gobies,” the report states.

Round gobies, Mr. Farrell said, have “outcompeted” some of our region’s native fish that have a similar “niche,” such as some darter species.

“And then this tubenose comes in and they’re all over the place, mixed in with round goby,” he said. “It’s kind of an interesting question as to why that can happen. It’s a much smaller goby. They only get 2 to 2½ inches or so, 3 inches may be the biggest. They’re small, but doing well on top of round gobies.”

The BioInvasions Records report noted that “no diet items were exclusive to the tubenose goby, while zebra mussels, snails, trichopterans and ephemeropterans were consumed only by round goby.”

Tubenose goby were found to have diets predominately composed of zooplankton, while round goby of a similar age were larger and had a more diverse diet that became more specialized as they grew.

Tubenosed gobies have smaller mouths, which Mr. Farrell said limits to an extent what they can eat, compared to round gobies.

“The round gobies might actually be benefitting the tubenosed in some way,” Mr. Farrell said. “That’s why we’re looking at diet. Because if they have the same exact diet, it means when two species share the same resource, they’re in competition. But if they have complementary resource use, one can actually facilitate the other sometimes. We’re looking at those questions as to how the tubenose are gaining a foothold on top of this super-abundant fish when other native species are declining.”

Researchers at the station are also studying the fish egg eating habits of round gobies.

“For nesting fish like a bass, the bass is spending more energy guarding its nest with gobies around,” Mr. Farrell said. “With broadcast spawners like pike and muskie, they don’t have a nest. So we’re wondering if they get their eggs eaten, and it turns out in experiments that we’ve done that they do, and at a pretty high level too.”