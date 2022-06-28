OGDENSBURG — The cause of a fire at an abandoned cheese plant on Main Street is under investigation.
The Ogdensburg Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately 4:40 p.m. Monday at the former dairy manufacturing plant, 30 Main St. The plant was last operated by TooBro Cheese Company when it closed in 2011. It’s now owned by the city.
City firefighters were quickly joined by fire trucks and firefighters from Morristown and Heuvelton departments. Smoke was visible coming from the second story of the empty building closest to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
According to a Facebook post by Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, an all-call for off-duty firefighters and mutual aid was made.
“Both engines secured a hydrant and began attacking the fire from the exterior. Off duty members were requested to respond with the quint for aerial operations. At this time the fire appeared to be rapidly spreading and Gouverneur was requested for there 105’ aerial,” the union said, adding that the call for Gouverneur was canceled after the main body of the fire had been knocked down.
Using an excavator from the city Department of Public Works, firefighters accessed the building for further “extinguishment.” Rensselaer Falls Fire Department covered the city during the fire.
“A decision was made early that no firefighter was to enter the structure as it is vacant and had previously burned. Multiple handlines and 2 aerial streams were used during the blaze,” the union said. “At this time the fire is under investigation but it will be tough to pin point the cause due to the deteriorated state of the building.”
Heuvelton, Morristown, Lisbon, Gouverneur, Rensselaer Falls and Canton fire departments either responded or were on standby.
City police were on hand providing traffic control and were assisted by state police and sheriff’s deputies. National Grid also responded. A block of New York Avenue from Main to King streets was closed to traffic Monday night.
