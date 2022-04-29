OGDENSBURG — The investigation into the cause of a fire that evacuated and closed Riverview Towers is being suspended until the occupant of the apartment, injured in the blaze, can be interviewed, according to a release issued by City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie.
The Ogdensburg Housing Authority complex, 232 Washington St., has been closed since the March 8 fire.
In a news release, Mr. Jellie said that city police and fire “are indefinitely suspending the investigation of the origin and cause of the fire” as the occupant of the sixth-floor unit where the fire is believed to have started, 55-year-old Jay Meashaw, cannot be interviewed. Mr. Meashaw remains hospitalized from his injuries and is unable to speak with investigators, Mr. Jellie said.
Police and fire investigators, with support from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Mr. Jellie added, completed a “thorough review of the physical evidence at the fire scene, interviewed other building occupants and building staff which has allowed them to rule out many potential causes of the fire.”
Until Mr. Meashaw can be interviewed, Mr. Jellie said that the cause of the fire will remain classified as undetermined and the city “will have no further comment on this matter.”
The fire injured 14 people, including one city firefighter, and displaced more than 80 tenants.
Ogdensburg Housing Authority Executive Director Cheryl A. Douglass said earlier this week that repairs are continuing and discussions are ongoing with Philadelphia Insurance Co., OHA’s provider, about covered damage.
