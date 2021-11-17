MORRISTOWN — The cause of a fire on County Route 6 that killed a 90-year-old Morristown man Tuesday is still under investigation.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, in a press release issued Wednesday, said that Levi C. Kio, 90, of 3808 County Route 6, died during the fire that was first reported at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters responding to the fire found Mr. Kio’s body and notified the Sheriff’s Office.
St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin Crosby responded to the scene and pronounced Mr. Kio deceased. Mr. Crosby said that an autopsy will be performed Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton.
Morristown Fire Chief Jay Moore said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The St. Lawrence County Fire Investigation Team responded and is in charge of determining the cause.
Morristown, Heuvelton and Brier Hill volunteer fire departments were on scene.
During the fire, firefighters had to contend with several small explosions inside the home.
“There was some small explosions during the fire, it was hard to say what it was,” Mr. Moore said, adding that the structure was considered a complete loss.
