POTSDAM — Village police are publically circulating a flyer asking for information that could help the investigation into the murder of a SUNY Potsdam student.
The flyer shows surveillance photos of the suspect, 31-year-old Michael J. Snow of Massena, and the vehicle he drove on the night he’s accused of murdering Elizabeth M. Howell, 21.
Police say Snow shot Ms. Howell around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 on College Park Road near the SUNY Potsdam campus. She died around 7 p.m. that night at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Police are asking for information from anyone who may have seen Snow leading up to the night of Ms. Howell’s murder.
He may have been wearing a red Massena Football letterman jacket with the number 70 on the right shoulder. Snow was driving a gray 2013 Honda Civic with New York license plate number KVE2731. The vehicle has black rims, damage to the driver’s side front door and an aftermarket mirror attached to the driver side door. Police say the rear driver’s side wheel rim was packed with snow.
Police declined to say when and where the surveillance photos were taken.
Investigators ask anyone who may have seen him or the vehicle to contact New York State Police or Potsdam Village Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.