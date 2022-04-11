CANTON — About two dozen people traveled back in time on Falls Island in Heritage Park on Sunday.
Group leader, earth science teacher Tom B. VandeWater of Canton Central School, said the geological time travels would only be in recent times.
“By recent time,” Mr. VandeWater said, “I mean a couple of million years.”
The Sunday afternoon walk was the first in a series of walks planned by Grasse River Heritage this spring in the little park on the north side of the Main Street Bridge.
Over the course of an hour or so, Mr. VandeWater took participants on two laps along the 4.5-acre parks perimeter trail, stopping at places of geologic interest and where the roar of the spring runoff on the Grasse River made talking possible.
While standing by a piece of foliated rock, which is a parallel arrangement of certain mineral grains that gives the rock a striped appearance, that has, in this case, been folded over on itself twice. The rock formation is more than 1.1 billion years old and was at one time below a mountain range higher than the Himalayas, Mr. VandeWater said.
“It is a glimpse of geologic history on this one little island,” he said.
The talk of glaciers led to the discussion of the variety of climates that have played out on the island and a question about the color of the Grasse River led to a discussion of the abundance of clams and how fish help the clam population spread.
“The more you learn about these little things,” Mr. VandeWater said, “the more there is to learn.”
The series continues with Michael R. Twiss, chair of the biology department at Clarkson University, leading a River Studies walk from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 23. Clarkson University biology professor Tom A. Langen will lead a Spring Bird Walk at 8:30 a.m. May 8. A walk in the sculpture park across the road on Willow Island is planned for a later date after new sculptures have been installed.
