Update as of 8:55 a.m. Tuesday: The multi-agency search for the Redmonds is underway at Black Lake for the second day in a row. Our staff is on scene, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.
OGDENSBURG — A father and his daughter are feared dead after going missing on a snowmobile trip Friday night.
Police said David Redmond Jr., 37, and Larissa Redmond, 13, were last seen in the Ogdensburg area Friday at about 11:30 p.m.
“It’s a recovery effort at this point,” Sean P. O’Brien, St. Lawrence County undersheriff, said Monday night.
On Monday afternoon, a search for the father and daughter began on Black Lake — the largest lake in the county — which led police to recovering two snowmobiling helmets, as well as finding snowmobile tracks.
Mr. O’Brien said the helmets were found in the Black Lake area near Stone Church Road.
He also said there’s reason to believe the snowmobile is nearby as snowmobile tracks were found leading from the road to the lake’s icy surface. He said police believe the two attempted to snowmobile onto the lake’s surface, but fell through as the ice wasn’t thick enough.
Two divers were in the water looking for the pair about 45 minutes before sunset late Monday afternoon, Mr. O’Brien said. Since the sun set at about 4:55 p.m. Monday, the divers were only in the water for “a short period of time,” he added.
The multi-agency search was called off shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, but Mr. O’Brien said first responders will continue their search first thing Tuesday morning — at 8 a.m.
He said they’ll face a “difficult” situation in the morning as overnight temperatures are expected to dip well below the freezing point Monday night and into the 20s.
According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Black Lake has a mean depth of about 8 feet, but is upwards of 40 feet at its maximum depth.
State police’s Underwater Recovery Team, state DEC forest rangers, volunteers from various fire departments, among others, are expected to aid in the search.
Anyone with information about the Redmonds whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222, or Ogdensburg police at 315-393-1555.
