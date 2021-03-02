CANTON — Following last week’s news that the city of Ogdensburg is seeking to share services with St. Lawrence County as a cost-cutting measure, one legislator bluntly voiced his disapproval of the plan at Monday night’s county Board of Legislators meeting.
Last week, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie released a multi-pronged plan to share a multitude of services with the county. One prong of the plan called for the consolidation of city police and the county sheriff’s office, an idea that drew criticism and backlash.
Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe issued a statement last week upon learning of the news. He said neither he nor anyone else in his department was told of the consolidation idea.
Mr. Jellie said it’s “unfortunate” the sheriff felt blindsided by the proposed plan because he’s been in talks with County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle and county Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, who is also the former chairman, since October of last year about all shared service efforts, including the consolidation of law enforcement efforts.
An email shared with the Times last week confirmed that Mr. Jellie first approached Ms. Doyle about consolidation efforts on Sept. 25 of last year. She did not respond to the email. The email mentioned, among other shared service efforts, the possible consolidation of city and county law enforcement.
Mr. Jellie confirmed that Ms. Doyle reached out to him Friday confirming she had received his email from September 2020.
Despite multiple attempts, the Times had not been able to reach Ms. Doyle for comment as of Tuesday.
Legislator Tony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, during an update from Ms. Doyle at Monday’s full board meeting, said he felt the need to address the “elephant in the room.”
“I think the elephant in the room is the fact that we went through a lengthy, lengthy attempted negotiation with Ogdensburg on sales tax distribution,” Mr. Arquiett said. “They refused to come to the table after offering them an additional year of increased sales tax revenue that they shouldn’t have been getting.
“This (shared services plan) is simply retaliation,” Mr. Arquiett added. “This isn’t any attempt in any way to share services; it’s simply retaliation.”
Ogdensburg is the only city in St. Lawrence County and is therefore the only municipality with state-granted authority to negotiate the sales tax distribution formula with the county. This has prompted the city to lobby for an extension of the current formula to further examine long-term options, including pre-empting.
After the extension rejections, the city “resolved to begin the process to pre-empt,” according to Mr. Jellie. The process to pre-empt — which would allow the city to develop its own formula for collecting sales tax directly from the state — involves legislation at the state level before a formula separate from the county can be implemented.
Once legislators agreed in August of last year to extend the deadline to Nov. 30 of this year, a proposal for an additional two-year extension through Nov. 30, 2023, was introduced. That resolution failed the county’s Finance Committee last month by an 8-7 vote, but not before an amendment limiting the extension to 2022 also failed by a near-opposite 8-7.
When the city’s Nov. 30 deadline passes, its share of sales tax revenue from the county will be grouped with towns and villages and the city will receive a share based on population and assessed property value until 2030, at which time, new formula negotiations are set to begin.
If the city completes the pre-empting process, Ogdensburg would be removed from the county equation entirely and “would be banking on the idea that they would earn more by being able to impose their own tax,” County Attorney Stephen D. Button said last month.
“I’m interested in doing what we as a county are obligated to do,” Mr. Arquiett continued Monday night, “but I’m not interested in any way in potentially offering up shared services that we’re not obligated to do, to a city that had every opportunity in the world to do the best thing for the people — come to the negotiating table over sales tax distribution and come out of it with the best deal that you could for the people you represent.”
Mr. Jellie offered a rebuttal Tuesday as he took issue with Mr. Arquiett’s comments during Monday’s meeting, calling his remarks “fictional rambling.”
“His remarks are false to say the least, and a futile attempt at changing a narrative well defined by the actions of both parties,” Mr. Jellie said in an email statement Tuesday. “The City of Ogdensburg provided 4 different proposals in response to the County’s initial proposal to take $11M over 10 years from Ogdensburg and each of those were rejected by the County.”
The city made four proposals during private sales tax negotiations with the county, according to Mr. Jellie, none of which he said were seriously considered. He also said that after the Finance Committee came to an agreement, some legislators who were in favor of the proposal voted against it at the full board meeting.
The proposals Mr. Jellie mentioned in his email had not previously been made public as the meetings between city and county officials about sales tax distribution were held privately.
“Mr. Arquiett contributed absolutely nothing to this effort with exception of outright criticism and disdain toward a few of the county legislators that were actually working in earnest to make a deal,” Mr. Jellie said. “Mr. Arquiett and his close ally Legislator Kevin Acres will not be successful in their continued efforts to stop Ogdensburg from prospering. We do genuinely hope that both of these legislators will remember that Ogdensburg is a large part of St. Lawrence County, and what is good for Ogdensburg is good for St. Lawrence County.”
One legislator was heard in chambers saying shared services are important.
“I think any place where we have the ability to share services we should,” he said, adding that, “I will not support Ogdensburg transferring the cost of something to St. Lawrence County — I think there are places we can work together, and should work together ...”
It was unclear which legislator was speaking as they were in chambers Monday night, not attending via Zoom at home, which allows for the name of each legislator to be displayed prominently on screen. The legislator was not seen on camera and did not identify himself before speaking.
“We sincerely hope the County will be as willing to expediently act upon the other consolidation and shared services initiatives we put forward,” Mr. Jellie wrote in his email statement. “It is the city’s intent to actually see these initiatives cross the finish line so taxpayers in St. Lawrence County and the City can realize the reduction in property taxes so desperately needed. For too many years consolidation and shared services initiatives amounted to little more than giving the image of change while actually not changing at all.
“We must do better, we must do more and we must do it now,” he added.
The county Board of Legislators also passed a resolution Monday night authorizing the county attorney to render assistance to Ogdensburg for the remediation of several properties believed to be environmentally contaminated. Mr. Jellie said the city is “very appreciative” of this action by the board.
“We should all be very excited about returning these parcels to the tax rolls and restoring the greatness of our St. Lawrence River Waterfront District,” Mr. Jellie said.
Times reporter Ellis Giacomelli contributed to this report.
