MASSENA — J. W. Leary Junior High School is proud to announce the 2021-2022 first quarter honor roll. The high honor roll is students with an average grade of 92-100. The honor roll is students with an average grade of 85-92.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
Grade 7:
Adkins, Madison Mae
Alvarado, Jaydenlee Joseph
Araujo, Isabela Christine
Belile, Aleigha Lynn-Marie
Bogart, Luke Michael
Bouchard, James Peter
Chakranarayan, Yajna Kunjvihari
Clark, Elizabeth Gail
Cichetti, Alexander Joseph
Collins, Kyra Lee
Devlin, Aiden Patrick
Donahue, Kyla Susan
Dow, Karynn Audrey
Earl, Collin Jeremy
Faucher, Emmalyn Margaret
Faucher, Reese Kristine
Francis, Karlee Elizabeth
Francis, Kyla Elizabeth
Fredenburg, Alysa Ann
Gamble, Millie Lorraine
Gardner, Connor Michael
Gardner, Evan Thomas
Gilbert, Gabriel Joseph
Goodfellow, Kohl Madix
Hamilton, MaryAmelia Rose
Hendricks, Dylan James
Henry, Coleton Jacob
Hunt, Ryan Patrick
Hurlbut, Natalie Ruth
Jandrew, Kamryn Marie
Leashomb, Jayden Lawrence
Ledbetter, Kaylie Bella
Love, Kelsey
Markes, Makayla
McDermott, Peyton Nicole
McCollum, Anthony James
Morgan, Elijah Kerwyn
Mouthorp, Jordyn Irene
Murray Jr., Thomas Orson
Murtagh, Conner David
Nelligan, Mya
Nemier, Owen Michael
Nezezon, Montana Mae
O’Donnell, Kimber Ann
Oliver, Lauren
Oney, Lucas Adam
Paquin, Kadence Joan
Phelix, Mason Charles
Prashaw, Aaliyah Ann
Premo, Kade Michael
Pryce, Jenna Jean
Richards, Austin Ryan
Rife, Armani Turner
Roundpoint, Hannah Aileen
Smith, Hunter Edward
Snyder, Alayna Jo
Summers, Kristy Jasmine
Sunday, Gabrielle Jade
Sweet, Davon Christopher
Therrien, Alyssa Lou
Thompson, Ava Malana
Thompson, Caleb Michael
Trombly, Noah Randall
Topa, Kole Philip
Tyo, Emma Margaret
Westmacott, Noah
Westmacott, Sophia Grace
White, Wiley Nelson
Winston, Nicholas Jacent
Grade 8:
Boulais, Hailey Marie
Boyea, Christopher Michael
Cameron, Charles Roy
Cardinal, Asher Walter
David, Andrew Wilfred
Deshaies, Brynn Lee
Dostie, Kaitlyn Nicole
DuBray, Jordan Sandra
Fent, Sadie Pearl
Finnegan, Kate Aubree
Francia, Ethan Lawrence
Frost, Keara Elizabeth
Furnace, Austin Michael
Gushlaw, Emma Grace
Hazelton, Connor Jacob
Henning, Lauren Evelyn
Herrick, Michael Lan
Hoxie, Benjamin Lyle
Jarrett, Jack Thomas
Johnson, Zachary James
LaDue, David Kenneth
Lincoln, Allie Grace
Maurer, Makenzie Rose
Mayer, Colin John
McGee, Aubrey Lee
Miller, Brody Andrew
Miller, Collin Craig
Monroe, Jacob Lucas
Oldenburgh, Mackenzie Claire
Roberts, Carson Michael Herne
Rochefort, Isabelle Nicole
Rogers, Makoa Makanamaikalani Sabastian
Villnave, Drake Ryan
White, Jocelyn Sophia Mary
Worthley, Hannah Marie
HONOR ROLL
Grade 7:
Baker, Logan Terry
Barbarito, Eric Robert
Bergeron, Adyson Marie
Bradley, Brandon Zayden
Brown, Tyson Joseph
Burns, Bryce Charles Alan
Carr, Chloe Alexandra
Clark, Ayden Jeffrey
Curran, Ryleighjo Alexis
Dumond, Jr, Christopher Justin
Englert, Carson David
Enslow, Andie Elizabeth
Flynn, Bryce Anthony
Gardner, Nevaeh Marie
German, Zariah Jean
Gooshaw, Chloe Michelle
Greco, Lexsi Rian
Green, Lily Rose
Hernandez, Rowan Zander
Herrick, Adam Nelson
Huber, Amelia Kiku
Jacobs, Colston William Michael
Jacobs, Raegen Love
Kepper, Madeline Mina
LaBar, Christine Cheryl
LaPrade, Maddison Rose
Martinez, Vivianne Alexandre Kristie
Matthes, Mackenzie Erin
McGregor, Ayana Alize Marie
McLaughlin, Aubree Shawn
Monroe, Kayden Alexander
Murray, Peyton Rose
Oakes, Milany Renee
Olson, Leif John
Page, September Jalee
Paquin, Ava Louise
Radel, Jack Phillip
Roundpoint, Gerald Griffin
Rust, Serenidy Maire
Sharp, Gwendolyn Theresa
Spoon, Kadyn Thomas
Staves, Gregg William
Tassie, Taven Nickolas
Taylor, Jesse James
Thompson, Stella Josephine
Thompson, Thayer Antoine
Torrey, Zada Janea
Weir, Jordan Quinn
White, Aubrey Rose
White, Wyatt George
Wolcott, Cameron Daniel
Wolstenholme, Jeric Randy-Dale
Woodard, Rihanna Marie
Woodward, Riley Jean
Grade 8:
Aldous, Callen Smith
Ashley II, Jeremiah Joseph
Baillargeon, Jacob Issiah
Baldwin, Brittney Elaine
Bush, Madison Aleah
Butterfield, Devan Gerald
Caskinette, Zachery Joseph
Cathcart, James Steven
Ceesay, Amie Marie
Chakranarayan, Shekinah Kunjvihari
Currier, Layla Olivia Ann
Derouchie, Nicholas Kenneth
Dodson, Cheyenne Jean
Eldridge, Daunte’ Ray
Farnsworth, Morgan John
Fregoe, Lillian Rose
Goodfellow, Trinity Ryan
Hurlbut, Jeremiah David
Hynes, Rebecca Hope
Jabaut, Joie-Lynn Marie
Kellogg, Allandra Elizabeth
Laughing, Mylynn Lilly Mary
Lawrence, Rory Jean
Lazore-Bova, Karonhiakwas Kaydence Louise
Love, Drake Robert
McCabe, Jack Michael
McGee, Destiny Olivia
Miller, Noah Aiden
Monacelli, Vincent Arthur
Murphy, Arieonna Kathryn
Murray, Sage Elizabeth
Murtagh, Camden John
Patrick, Benjamin Neil
Rusaw, Paisley-Jo Victoria
Scovil, Dean Matthew
Seaver, Elizabeth Katherine
Sovie, Madison Izabell
Sweeney, Jaycee Mika
Thomas, Kakwiraraken
Thomas, Mason Ryan
Thompson, Cali Louise
Thompson, Kaniehtentha Isabella
Tillman, Nylah Marie
Tsibulsky, Deacon Alexander
Weinzapfel, Aidan Michael
Young, Madison Nora
