MASSENA — J. W. Leary Junior High School is proud to announce the 2021-2022 first quarter honor roll. The high honor roll is students with an average grade of 92-100. The honor roll is students with an average grade of 85-92.

HIGH HONOR ROLL

Grade 7:

Adkins, Madison Mae

Alvarado, Jaydenlee Joseph

Araujo, Isabela Christine

Belile, Aleigha Lynn-Marie

Bogart, Luke Michael

Bouchard, James Peter

Chakranarayan, Yajna Kunjvihari

Clark, Elizabeth Gail

Cichetti, Alexander Joseph

Collins, Kyra Lee

Devlin, Aiden Patrick

Donahue, Kyla Susan

Dow, Karynn Audrey

Earl, Collin Jeremy

Faucher, Emmalyn Margaret

Faucher, Reese Kristine

Francis, Karlee Elizabeth

Francis, Kyla Elizabeth

Fredenburg, Alysa Ann

Gamble, Millie Lorraine

Gardner, Connor Michael

Gardner, Evan Thomas

Gilbert, Gabriel Joseph

Goodfellow, Kohl Madix

Hamilton, MaryAmelia Rose

Hendricks, Dylan James

Henry, Coleton Jacob

Hunt, Ryan Patrick

Hurlbut, Natalie Ruth

Jandrew, Kamryn Marie

Leashomb, Jayden Lawrence

Ledbetter, Kaylie Bella

Love, Kelsey

Markes, Makayla

McDermott, Peyton Nicole

McCollum, Anthony James

Morgan, Elijah Kerwyn

Mouthorp, Jordyn Irene

Murray Jr., Thomas Orson

Murtagh, Conner David

Nelligan, Mya

Nemier, Owen Michael

Nezezon, Montana Mae

O’Donnell, Kimber Ann

Oliver, Lauren

Oney, Lucas Adam

Paquin, Kadence Joan

Phelix, Mason Charles

Prashaw, Aaliyah Ann

Premo, Kade Michael

Pryce, Jenna Jean

Richards, Austin Ryan

Rife, Armani Turner

Roundpoint, Hannah Aileen

Smith, Hunter Edward

Snyder, Alayna Jo

Summers, Kristy Jasmine

Sunday, Gabrielle Jade

Sweet, Davon Christopher

Therrien, Alyssa Lou

Thompson, Ava Malana

Thompson, Caleb Michael

Trombly, Noah Randall

Topa, Kole Philip

Tyo, Emma Margaret

Westmacott, Noah

Westmacott, Sophia Grace

White, Wiley Nelson

Winston, Nicholas Jacent

Grade 8:

Boulais, Hailey Marie

Boyea, Christopher Michael

Cameron, Charles Roy

Cardinal, Asher Walter

David, Andrew Wilfred

Deshaies, Brynn Lee

Dostie, Kaitlyn Nicole

DuBray, Jordan Sandra

Fent, Sadie Pearl

Finnegan, Kate Aubree

Francia, Ethan Lawrence

Frost, Keara Elizabeth

Furnace, Austin Michael

Gushlaw, Emma Grace

Hazelton, Connor Jacob

Henning, Lauren Evelyn

Herrick, Michael Lan

Hoxie, Benjamin Lyle

Jarrett, Jack Thomas

Johnson, Zachary James

LaDue, David Kenneth

Lincoln, Allie Grace

Maurer, Makenzie Rose

Mayer, Colin John

McGee, Aubrey Lee

Miller, Brody Andrew

Miller, Collin Craig

Monroe, Jacob Lucas

Oldenburgh, Mackenzie Claire

Roberts, Carson Michael Herne

Rochefort, Isabelle Nicole

Rogers, Makoa Makanamaikalani Sabastian

Villnave, Drake Ryan

White, Jocelyn Sophia Mary

Worthley, Hannah Marie

HONOR ROLL

Grade 7:

Baker, Logan Terry

Barbarito, Eric Robert

Bergeron, Adyson Marie

Bradley, Brandon Zayden

Brown, Tyson Joseph

Burns, Bryce Charles Alan

Carr, Chloe Alexandra

Clark, Ayden Jeffrey

Curran, Ryleighjo Alexis

Dumond, Jr, Christopher Justin

Englert, Carson David

Enslow, Andie Elizabeth

Flynn, Bryce Anthony

Gardner, Nevaeh Marie

German, Zariah Jean

Gooshaw, Chloe Michelle

Greco, Lexsi Rian

Green, Lily Rose

Hernandez, Rowan Zander

Herrick, Adam Nelson

Huber, Amelia Kiku

Jacobs, Colston William Michael

Jacobs, Raegen Love

Kepper, Madeline Mina

LaBar, Christine Cheryl

LaPrade, Maddison Rose

Martinez, Vivianne Alexandre Kristie

Matthes, Mackenzie Erin

McGregor, Ayana Alize Marie

McLaughlin, Aubree Shawn

Monroe, Kayden Alexander

Murray, Peyton Rose

Oakes, Milany Renee

Olson, Leif John

Page, September Jalee

Paquin, Ava Louise

Radel, Jack Phillip

Roundpoint, Gerald Griffin

Rust, Serenidy Maire

Sharp, Gwendolyn Theresa

Spoon, Kadyn Thomas

Staves, Gregg William

Tassie, Taven Nickolas

Taylor, Jesse James

Thompson, Stella Josephine

Thompson, Thayer Antoine

Torrey, Zada Janea

Weir, Jordan Quinn

White, Aubrey Rose

White, Wyatt George

Wolcott, Cameron Daniel

Wolstenholme, Jeric Randy-Dale

Woodard, Rihanna Marie

Woodward, Riley Jean

Grade 8:

Aldous, Callen Smith

Ashley II, Jeremiah Joseph

Baillargeon, Jacob Issiah

Baldwin, Brittney Elaine

Bush, Madison Aleah

Butterfield, Devan Gerald

Caskinette, Zachery Joseph

Cathcart, James Steven

Ceesay, Amie Marie

Chakranarayan, Shekinah Kunjvihari

Currier, Layla Olivia Ann

Derouchie, Nicholas Kenneth

Dodson, Cheyenne Jean

Eldridge, Daunte’ Ray

Farnsworth, Morgan John

Fregoe, Lillian Rose

Goodfellow, Trinity Ryan

Hurlbut, Jeremiah David

Hynes, Rebecca Hope

Jabaut, Joie-Lynn Marie

Kellogg, Allandra Elizabeth

Laughing, Mylynn Lilly Mary

Lawrence, Rory Jean

Lazore-Bova, Karonhiakwas Kaydence Louise

Love, Drake Robert

McCabe, Jack Michael

McGee, Destiny Olivia

Miller, Noah Aiden

Monacelli, Vincent Arthur

Murphy, Arieonna Kathryn

Murray, Sage Elizabeth

Murtagh, Camden John

Patrick, Benjamin Neil

Rusaw, Paisley-Jo Victoria

Scovil, Dean Matthew

Seaver, Elizabeth Katherine

Sovie, Madison Izabell

Sweeney, Jaycee Mika

Thomas, Kakwiraraken

Thomas, Mason Ryan

Thompson, Cali Louise

Thompson, Kaniehtentha Isabella

Tillman, Nylah Marie

Tsibulsky, Deacon Alexander

Weinzapfel, Aidan Michael

Young, Madison Nora

