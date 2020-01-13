POTSDAM — Oncology nurse Darien Jackson, RN, OCN, at St. Lawrence Health System’s Center for Cancer Care, 50 Leroy St., Potsdam, has received specialty certification as an oncology-certified nurse.
“By achieving this certification, Darien has shown her commitment to providing the highest level of nursing care to our community,” noted Center for Cancer Care Director Benjamin Hull.
According to the Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation, to qualify to sit for the certification examination, candidates must have practiced as a registered nurse in oncology for at least two years, have completed at least 2,000 hours of patient care, and 10 hours of continuing education in oncology nursing.
As part of an ongoing commitment to exceptional quality, every nurse working in the Center for Cancer Care has either received Oncology Certified Nursing certification or is in the process of earning the certification.
Information on services provided by the Center for Cancer Care is available by calling (315) 261-5890, or online at https://www.cphospital.org/cancer-center.
