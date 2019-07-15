CANTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday charged Branden W. Narrow, 29, of 111 Sissonville Road, Potsdam, with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband.
Deputies charge on Friday, while being held in the St. Lawrence County jail, he was found to have a yellow, powdery substance in his cell. Deputies did not say what the substance was determined to be.
He was arraigned in Town Court and was returned to the jail on $200 cash bail, $400 bond.
