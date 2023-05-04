WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College has released the results of its second annual survey on current issues in north country communities.
The college surveyed 1,402 adults from the tri-county area with questions pertaining to diversity, equity, inclusion, housing, child care, recreation, food security and access, services in one’s community, and workforce and economic issues.
People could answer questions by saying they “strongly agree,” “somewhat agree,” “neither/don’t know,” “somewhat disagree” or “strongly disagree.”
Joel F. LaLone, director of the Center for Community Studies, said the question-drafting process begins with how many they want to retain from the previous year. This year, seven were retained from last year.
For new questions, the process starts in February with the center’s own board made of community members. They then reach out to the counties, planning boards and the city of Watertown.
It takes about a month to create the survey.
“We are very fortunate at the Center for Community Studies that I’ve presented many papers and talks on what I call the win-win-win-win situation,” Mr. LaLone said. “I, as a professor, win because I get to do what I teach, that’s always rewarding. My students win because they get to actually do what they’re presumably learning, applied learning. The college wins because we’re providing a service for the community, and that’s what we’re about. And the community wins because they get good data.”
According to the survey, 43% of north country residents surveyed see racism as a major problem that needs to be addressed, compared to 46% last year. 17% said they did not agree or disagree and 40% said they disagree this year, changed from 15% saying they did not agree or disagree and 39% saying they disagree last year.
Because of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments ending in February, 20% of people surveyed said their family will have difficulty affording food. 19% said they neither agree nor disagree, and 61% said they will not have any issues affording food.
More than 50% of those surveyed view homelessness as a major problem in the north country and 68% of people agreed that county government should support a homeless shelter.
Landlords in the city of Watertown have gone to city council meetings in the past few months to talk about damage left on their properties.
56% of people surveyed said they agreed that squatters not paying rent is a significant problem in their county, while 27% said they neither agreed nor disagreed and 17% said they disagreed.
In July 2022, City Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Patrick J. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III all agreed to pursue replacing the Flynn pool at North Elementary School, saying they think residents on the north side of the city deserve their own pool.
According to the survey, the majority of Jefferson County residents feel the same way.
56% of people said they believe that city government should financially support the renovation of the Flynn pool; 25% said they neither agreed nor disagreed; and 19% said they don’t believe the city should financially support the pool.
Another lightning rod in the city has been the purchase of the Watertown Golf Club, now known as the Thompson Park Golf Course that the city purchased from developer Michael E. Lundy for $3.4 million.
The survey also asked Jefferson County residents if they believe the golf course should remain a golf course, rather than returned to parkland. 46% of people said they agreed; 32% of people said they neither agreed nor disagreed; and 23% of people said they disagreed.
Lewis County residents overall voiced their support for allowing nonmotorized use on railroad beds and tracks that are converted to public recreational trails in the county. 77% of those surveyed agreed; 5% neither agreed nor disagreed; and 17% disagreed.
Ryan M. Piche, Lewis County manager, said that the survey data does affect decision-making.
“Many communities pay to bring in consultants, they pay literally hundreds of thousands of dollars to get surveys of this level of scientific accuracy and detail. Communities will pay to bring somebody in so they can figure this information out for their communities and make decisions. And we’ve got these guys right here in our backyard,” he said.
69% of St. Lawrence County residents say they think Massena should have more festivals on the St. Lawrence River; 21% said they neither agreed nor disagreed; and 11% said they disagreed.
It’s also no secret that in recent years, mental health awareness has grown, and only 37% of people surveyed across the three counties think that there are adequate mental health and wellness resources accessible in the area. 18% said they neither agree nor disagree, and 45% of people said they disagree.
An overall 65% of people surveyed said they were employed — 71% in Jefferson County, 67% in Lewis and 60% in St. Lawrence.
The college said inflation in food prices is a challenge in the north country. Food pantries, farmers markets and home gardens are activities residents plan to take advantage of.
There is also dissatisfaction with rental properties and available houses to purchase.
“Strong sentiment has been expressed that homelessness needs continued attention by north country communities and governments,” the survey summary reads.
The summary also states that there is a “strong interest” in a variety of recreational aspects and activities in the north country.
The community is generally in favor of supporting local financial backing from the government for senior community centers, according to the study.
Child care that is supported by employers also plays an important role in someone’s employment choice. People surveyed said they believe that public employers should opt in to offering child care.
The survey is sponsored by the Northern New York Community Foundation, the Development Authority of the North Country and the Lewis County Legislature.
