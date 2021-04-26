CANTON — Jefferson Community College’s sixth annual survey of St. Lawrence County residents was completed in October — and the results are in.
JCC’s Center for Community Studies has written and administered hundreds of community and private company surveys since 1999. Postponed last spring at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center’s 2020 surveying of the tri-county area was completed in the fall by students and faculty through landline, cellphone and email responses, with a remote call center set up through Zoom Video Communications. The 2020 survey marked the 21st year of JCC data collection from Jefferson County and the 14th year for Lewis County.
Center Research Coordinator Larry Danforth, also a JCC assistant professor of mathematics, presented St. Lawrence County’s survey results to the county Board of Legislators last week.
Typically varied, the survey for all three counties was generally the same last year, allowing researchers to more directly compare tri-county results across eight topics. Respondents were asked to comment on quality of life indicators — including education, environment, policing, health care and job availability, among others — internet access, marijuana sale and growth opinions, personal financial stress and the ongoing pandemic.
Mr. Danforth said St. Lawrence County’s overall margin of error for its analyzed data was calculated as 5.2, meaning sampling errors may be accounted for by a range of 5.2 percentage points above or below the given results.
The survey garnered 435 total adult responses from phone interviews and emailed comments between Oct. 26 and 31.
The Center cycles through 20 different quality of life indicators every year, and last year’s seven selected indicators were ranked by gradient classifications: excellent, good, fair, poor and unknown/unsure.
Quality of the county’s environment ranked highest, with roughly 71% of respondents describing the environment as excellent or good. From the environment indicator, the other six quality indicator results declined in approval as follows: policing and crime control, K-12 education, overall quality of life, health care, state of the local economy and availability of good jobs. Less than 13% of respondents noted job availability as excellent or good.
“Not uncommon to what we see on a regular basis, is that the economic indicators tend to be the less positively viewed items, and the non-economic indicators tend to be more positively rated,” Mr. Danforth said.
For overall quality of life, 55% of surveyed St. Lawrence County residents responded with excellent or good, compared to 67% in Jefferson County and 78% in Lewis County.
Respondents were also asked to weigh in on a series of paired statements about social, environmental and political issues, including approval of then-President Donald J. Trump, systemic racism, climate change and gun control.
On climate change, 66% of respondents indicated human-driven causes are “proven science,” and 28% indicated causes are “exaggerated speculation.”
The starkest difference of opinion for paired statements was reflected by a 70% approval of same-sex relationships, compared to a 26% disapproval. The most divisive pair of statements with the closest gap addressed the southern border, with 53% of respondents approving of a physical wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and 43% of respondents opposing a physical wall.
Responses to marijuana legalization questions indicate “overwhelming support” for both the sale, at 61%, and growth, at 71%, of marijuana in St. Lawrence County, Mr. Danforth said. Those figures compare similarly to Jefferson County responses, which were measured at 59% approval for sale and 68% approval for growth. About 42.9% of Lewis County respondents expressed support for sales, and 43.3% disapproved. For marijuana growth, Lewis County responses came in at 54% approval and 32% opposition.
Recreational marijuana use by New Yorkers 21 and older was legalized by the state Legislature on March 30, and signed into law by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo the following day.
Following up from a COVID-specific survey administered to tri-county residents in April 2020, the Center again inquired about the pandemic.
Approval ratings for national-level responses — including responses from President Trump’s administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — as well as the state’s responses, all dropped from April 2020 to October. But satisfaction with local public health and other organization responses increased over the same time period.
All results were also grouped for comparison by respondent demographics of age, gender, income level, political affiliation and education level.
Mr. Danforth told legislators the Center is always interested in updating its annual survey and in developing questions related to constituent interests and issues discussed by the board.
Data for Jefferson County’s 2021 survey has already been collected this year, and St. Lawrence County collection is slated for June.
St. Lawrence County’s full 2020 survey results are compiled in a 75-page report, viewable on the Center for Community Studies website.
