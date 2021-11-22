WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported three new COVID-19 deaths Monday as the total number of new virus cases rose by 454 over the weekend.
Neither Jefferson nor Lewis or St. Lawrence counties report COVID-19 information over the weekend, the change in totals reflect changes since Friday.
The deaths in Jefferson County raise its total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 128. The county also reported 239 new cases, bringing its total to 12,531. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by five since Friday, to 18 patients.
St. Lawrence County reported 152 new cases, for a total of 14,117. There are 17 people hospitalized, five fewer than Friday. The county has experienced 142 deaths.
Lewis County reported 63 new cases, bringing its total to 3,701. Fifteen people are hospitalized, one more than Friday. The county has experienced 35 deaths.
