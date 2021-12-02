WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported two new COVID-19 deaths Thursday as the total number of cases across the tri-county area rose by 338.
The deaths in Jefferson County bring the total number of deaths in the county since the onset of the pandemic to 132. The county also reported 136 new virus cases, bringing its total to 13,414. Thirty people are hospitalized due to the virus, unchanged from Wednesday.
St. Lawrence County reported its highest one-day total of new cases since the pandemic began — 167 — topping its previous highest single-day total of 165, which was reported Wednesday. Thirty-one people are in the hospital, up one from Wednesday. The county has experienced 143 deaths.
Lewis County reported 35 cases, for a total of 3,931. Ten people are hospitalized, down three from Wednesday. The county has experienced 38 deaths.
