WATERTOWN — A total of five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
The deaths in Jefferson County bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 103. Lewis County’s deaths bring the county’s total to 35.
Jefferson County also reported 78 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 10,643. There are 22 county residents hospitalized, two fewer than Wednesday.
St. Lawrence County reported 75 new virus cases, for a total of 12,458. There are 27 people hospitalized, an increase of four from Wednesday. The county has experienced 131 deaths.
Lewis County reported 16 new cases, bringing its total to 3,280. Five residents are in the hospital, the same as Wednesday.
