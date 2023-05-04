A sheet of uncut U.S. $1 bills. Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer.

WATERTOWN — Jefferson and Lewis counties saw dips in the amount of local government sales tax receipts in March compared to the same month a year ago, while St. Lawrence County realized a modest increase.

Lewis County’s receipts dropped 10.9% in March over March 2022 and Jefferson County’s went down 9.4%, according to data released Wednesday by the state comptroller’s office.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.