WATERTOWN — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each realized modest increase in local sales tax receipts in November compared to the same month a year ago.

According to data released Wednesday by the state Comptroller’s office, Lewis County saw a 14.9% increase in receipts during the past month compared to November 2021, going from $1.1 million a year ago to $1.2 million this year, a $100,000 rise. Lewis County’s percent increase was the second-highest realized by any county in the state, bested only by Wyoming County’s 17.5% increase.

