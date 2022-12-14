WATERTOWN — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each realized modest increase in local sales tax receipts in November compared to the same month a year ago.
According to data released Wednesday by the state Comptroller’s office, Lewis County saw a 14.9% increase in receipts during the past month compared to November 2021, going from $1.1 million a year ago to $1.2 million this year, a $100,000 rise. Lewis County’s percent increase was the second-highest realized by any county in the state, bested only by Wyoming County’s 17.5% increase.
Jefferson County’s revenue rose by $400,000, or 5.8%, from $7.2 million in November 2021 to $7.6 million this November. St. Lawrence County showed a 0.2% increase, although receipts remained statistically flat at $5.5 million for both years.
Year-to-date, each county has taken in more sales tax revenue during January through November than they did in the previous year. Lewis County’s receipts have risen 16%, going from $14 million in 2021 to $16.2 million so far this year, an increase of $2.2 million.
St. Lawrence County’s revenues have risen $4.2 million to date in 2022, from $67.2 million in 2021 to $71.4 million, a 6.1% increase, while Jefferson County’s revenues have gone up 2.9%, or $2.6 million, from $88.7 million in January through November 2021 to $91.3 million during the same 11 months in 2022.
Oswego County’s receipts during November were up 6.6%, or $300,000, compared to November 2021, going from $3.2 million a year ago to $3.5 million this past month. For the first 11 months of the year, revenues are up 11.8%, or $5.8 million, from $49.2 million in 2021 to $55 million so far this year.
Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a statement that local sales tax collections statewide increased 8.8% in November over November 2021, totaling $1.72 billion for the month, which represents a $139 million rise over the same month a year ago.
“November marked another solid month for sales tax collections for local governments,” Mr. DiNapoli said. “Although many forecasters are predicting that national retail sales will be strong this holiday season, local officials should continue to monitor the economic factors impacting sales tax when estimating their own revenue projections for the remainder of the year.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.