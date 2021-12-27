WATERTOWN — Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties each reported Monday that one resident died of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the county’s total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 158, while the death in Jefferson County brings its total to 143.
St. Lawrence County reported a total of 171 new virus cases since Thursday, bringing its total to 17,215. There are 19 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, up two from Thursday.
Jefferson County reported 132 new cases, for a total of 14,832. Eighteen people are hospitalized, seven fewer than Thursday.
Lewis County reported a total of 47 new cases since Wednesday, for a total of 4,390. Ten people are hospitalized, one more than Wednesday. The county has experienced 39 COVID-19-related deaths.
