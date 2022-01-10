WATERTOWN — Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties each reported one new COVID-19 death Monday as the number of new virus cases rose by 2,096 across the tri-county area over the weekend.
The death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 147, while St. Lawrence County’s death brings its total to 161.
Jefferson County also reported 929 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, an average of nearly 310 cases a day, bringing its total to 17,995. There are 19 people hospitalized due to the virus, down three from Friday.
St. Lawrence County reported 883 new cases, for a total of 20,019. Thirty-one people are hospitalized, up nine since Friday.
Lewis County reported 284 cases, bringing its total to 5,212. Nine people are hospitalized, two fewer than Friday. The county has experienced 41 deaths.
