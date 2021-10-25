WATERTOWN — Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties reported Monday that a resident of each county has died from COVID-19-related illness.
The tri-county area also logged 314 new virus cases over the weekend. The two counties, along with Lewis County, do not report COVID-19 information on weekends, so the totals reflect changes since Friday.
The death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total number of deaths due to the virus since the start of the pandemic to 98, while the death in St. Lawrence County brings its total to 128. Lewis County has reported 33 deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 139 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 12,236. There are 23 county residents hospitalized due to the virus, six fewer than Friday.
Jefferson County reported 134 new virus cases, for a total of 10,445. There are 23 people hospitalized, a decrease of two from Friday.
Lewis County reported 41 new cases, for a total of 3,251. There are six patients in the hospital, down one from Friday.
