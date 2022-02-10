OGDENSBURG — Over the next five months, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie will be looking at filling the fire chief position, a role he currently fills, before he leaves his post.
However, if the position is not filled, Mr. Jellie said he would be willing to stay until someone has been selected for the full-time position. This follows the Tuesday confirmation that Mr. Jellie will resign as city manager on July 8, citing spending more time with his family as a major reason for the move.
Mr. Jellie, who was appointed interim city manager in July 2020 and took on the role permanently in September that year, said earlier in the week that he would stay on as fire chief. He said Thursday that he would offer to do so at the discretion of the City Council, if there is not a new fire chief in place by his resignation.
“It was one of my very first goals was to fill the police and fire chiefs positions and just because of the rigors of the civil service system and the lack of desire by any of the candidates of the officers in the fire department who would want to take the fire chief’s job, I just haven’t been able to fill it,” Mr. Jellie said. “My plan is to concurrently advertise very soon the city manager position, with council’s direction, and by the same token advertise the fire chief position. Then again, if for some reason, we don’t have that filled, an option for council will be that I could stay on until we find one.”
Prior to him taking over the duties of fire chief in 2020, assistant fire chiefs had been handling those responsibilities since Fire Chief Michael J. Farrell retired in January 2020.
He said he has no interest or desire to stay on as the long-term fire chief for the city.
The 2022 budget allocates funds for a fire chief for half the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.