OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie is urging the city council to immediately layoff 12 employees across three departments to avoid exceeding the 2022 personnel budget.
On Tuesday night, Mr. Jellie presented the 2023 preliminary budget which included 27 cuts to positions in the police department, fire department and the department of public works.
Following the meeting, Mr. Jellie, whose last day as city manager is today, sent an email to the councilors and mayor, recommending that they authorize the interim city manager to lay off 12 personnel, four from the police department, four from the fire department and four from the DPW, immediately.
“To further compound matters, if you don’t consider layoffs ASAP, you are going to exceed the personnel budget for 2022 when you have to pay out excess leave balances to the employees you are terminating prior to the end of 2022,” Mr. Jellie wrote. “That will require you to use fund balance to pay those overages and that will take away from the fund balance you can use for 2023 to balance the budget.”
Mr. Jellie also provided two other options to the city council regarding the budget, one being the total elimination of the police department and the other being a reduction of staff in police, fire, and DPW that would require a tax increase.
“I know it must be getting hard to see how this ends in any manner that isn’t contained in the three options you were presented, but you will see soon, those are your only options and one of them is going to play out,” Mr. Jellie wrote in the email. “I continue to recommend the elimination of one city department (OPD) so that you can sustain all other city services at an acceptable level.”
He also wrote that the city cannot afford a total career fire department and a full-time, full-service police department.
“The City Manager does not need City Council approval to layoff personnel, but in this case, it should concur with the action,” Mr. Jellie wrote. “A unified front is paramount at this point. What is also paramount is preserving cash and preparing for the inevitable. There is no more time to waste.”
Jason Bouchard, president of Ogdensburg Firefighters Local 1799, made a statement in response to Mr. Jellie’s recommendations.
“As for the cuts, IAFF Local 1799 stands by its fellow union brothers and sisters and offers our support as always,” Mr. Bouchard said. “We need to unite now more than ever. I am hoping that the interim city manager and council work together to fix the mess that is left behind. Work should be done immediately to repair the dismembered relationship with the county and local labor unions. Cutting more positions at the recommendation of a man who was the cause of these relationship breakdowns, would be an awful start.”
Mr. Jellie said that for his last two days as city manager, he will be instructing the staff to comply with any and all requests for information that he receives from a majority of city council.
Andrea L. Smith, director of city planning and development, was appointed interim city manager Tuesday and will be working with the council to finalize the 2023 budget. She takes over today and will remain in the position for 120 days.
