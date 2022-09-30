OGDENSBURG — The buyout agreement between the city of Ogdensburg and City Manager Stephen P. Jellie has been amended to include more than just his resignation date.
A Freedom of Information Law request for Mr. Jellie’s amended buyout agreement showed that not only would he be resigning 26 days early, he also would no longer have his photo and personal information on display with other past fire chiefs included in the Ogdensburg Fire Department’s historic display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.