OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City Council will find out at its next meeting if its city manager will be staying or resigning in July as originally announced earlier this year.
City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie set a goal of making a decision by Sunday as to whether he would stay on at the positions he’s been holding since 2020. A decision has been made, but will not be released at this time.
“My family and I have a made a decision. I will announce that decision at the City Council meeting on 9 May 2022,” Mr. Jellie wrote in an email.
In February, Mr. Jellie announced that he would resign on July 8, citing his family as a reason for the decision. However, in mid-April, Mr. Jellie said that he had been asked by the majority of City Council to reconsider his decision. The majority of City Council consists of Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher and Councilors John A. Rishe and William B. Dillabough.
Mr. Skelly and Mr. Fisher have both stated they want Mr. Jellie to stay on with the city.
After being hired as a temporary city manager in July of 2020, Mr. Jellie was appointed as the permanent city manager in September 2020 amid controversy over what was called by several members of council as an improper candidate search, replacing Sarah Purdy who had retired from the position earlier that June.
Mr. Jellie also holds the position of fire chief, a position that he has held along with his duties as city manager since July 2020, after the city had assistant fire chiefs handling those duties following the retirement of then Fire Chief Michael Farrell in January 2020.
