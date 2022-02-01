OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie blasted state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, on a Facebook page amid ongoing sales tax negotiations between the city and St. Lawrence County and over their efforts to save Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.
Mr. Jellie, in a post at 12:11 p.m. Saturday on the “Town Hall for Ogdensburg New York” Facebook page, wrote “Senator Patty Ritchie — What are you doing to save OCF and return the $1.6M in City Sales Tax Money taken by St. Lawrence County?”
In a comment on the Sen. Ritchie post, Mr. Jellie wrote that “The City of Ogdensburg needs YOU to engage.”
“The State has closed OCF and all you’ve done is show up at rallies in Ogdensburg. Maybe you should lead a rally in Albany or where the Democratic leadership lives and remind them of all the contributions they’ve received from NYSCOPBA and all the union employees they’ve impacted,” Mr. Jellie wrote. “The County is taking $1.6M from the City. You can intervene. You can tell Kevin Acres and Renee Cole and William Sheridan to give back the money TODAY! You know the County doesn’t need the money they are just doing all they can to block, stall and impede Ogdensburg. Surely you want to support Jim Reagan and Dave Forsythe but don’t make them settle for crumbs. You supported Michael Powers in a city council election, you need to support the entire city and get our money back.”
“You can do it Senator! NO MORE CRUMBS for Ogdensburg!” he added.
A similar post was directed at Mr. Walczyk, with Mr. Jellie writing in a comment on that post that Mr. Walczyk needs to “engage today.”
“Enough time has been wasted. Enough damage from NYS has been done. The County has taken the City’s money and now wants to be the heroes and give SOME of it back. NO MORE CRUMBS! You may only have a short time left representing St. Lawrence County but you are still here now and action is needed now,” the city manager wrote.
In response to Mr. Jellie’s Facebook posts, Sen. Ritchie issued a statement on Monday that she will continue to work hard for the city and its residents.
“I am proud of the work I have done throughout my career to support the City of Ogdensburg. This includes securing millions of dollars in state grants for the City and championing causes important to Ogdensburg — including getting its sales tax legislation passed in the Senate last year,” Sen. Ritchie said. “In recent months, I have worked tirelessly alongside other community and elected leaders, urging the Governor to reverse her decision to close Ogdensburg Correctional Facility (OCF) or to repurpose the facility in a way that maintains its staff. In addition to numerous strategy meetings, rallies and press conferences, I have talked a number of times with the Governor’s staff, as well as the Acting Commissioner of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, to make the case for OCF remaining open. Unfortunately, despite our strong advocacy, the Governor has not reversed any of the six prison closures announced in November.”
Sen. Ritchie also called out Mr. Jellie, who had been absent along with other city leaders, from rallies and meetings associated with OCF.
“I understand Mr. Jellie may not be aware of our collective efforts — and that’s likely because he and several other members of city leadership have noticeably been absent from nearly every meeting or event we have held to rally support for the facility and its hundreds of hardworking employees, many of whom are Ogdensburg residents,” she said.
Sen. Ritchie said that while she represents Ogdensburg, it is one of many communities she advocates for. Her role, according to the senator, is not to intervene when elected leaders are at odds.
“As state senator, I am proud to represent 100 individual municipalities, Ogdensburg included. It is my job to support them and do all I can to advocate for their interests on the state level. However, it is not my role to intervene every time municipalities and their elected leaders — or in this case, non-elected leaders — are at odds,” Sen. Ritchie said.
She also called out Mr. Jellie’s “divisive vitriol” and said that type of behavior does little but drive people apart.
“I don’t doubt that every person mentioned in Mr. Jellie’s statement wants what is best for Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County,” Sen. Ritchie said. “However, I have always believed the most productive working relationships are rooted in respect. As one of the latest victims of Mr. Jellie’s divisive vitriol, I can say this type of behavior does little to bring people together and instead, only stifles positive growth and drives our community farther apart.”
Mr. Walczyk issued a statement Tuesday, stating “Every day I have worked to support the people of the City of Ogdensburg in spite of its leadership. Today and tomorrow are no different.”
Mr. Powers, a city councilor and president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association said that Mr. Jellie’s statements were off the mark and defended the two state representatives.
“I worked very closely with Sen. Ritchie’s office and Assemblyman Walczyk’s office from the onset of the announcement of the prison closures on Nov. 8. I supported every resolution on the docket in the city chamber. I wasn’t looking to draw attention to the City of Ogdensburg just based off sheer numbers but the majority of council chose to take that path.” Mr. Powers said. “I worked closely with Sen. Ritchie and members of a small committee, that included local stewards, that she put together to look at other avenues of use for the facility. I find it funny that the city manager and city mayor are calling us out when I have seen them at no meetings related to the closure of Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and or rallies or parades.”
When asked for comment Monday on why he made the posts, Mr. Jellie released the following statement:
“The City of Ogdensburg can no longer wait for Senator Patty Ritchie and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk to get engaged in a meaningful manner for those topics of greatest importance and need of their constituents. The silence from each of them has only emboldened the State and the County to continue to take action that will further devastate public safety, the local economy and the potential for the only city in St. Lawrence County to revive,” he wrote.
His release included four bullet points.
The first states that the decision to remain “out of sight and out of mind” prior to the prison closure decisions “was an enormous mistake by Ritchie and Walczyk.”
“Together with NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers they collectively convinced everyone, including the Ogdensburg City Council, to remain silent and not draw attention to the matter,” Mr. Jellie wrote. “That tactic was exactly opposite of the successful tactic that was employed during the last threat to OCF, and the proactive campaigning saved OCF then.”
He added that the state representatives have no “plan of attack” to reverse the prison closure decision other than participating in a parade and two rallies in Ogdensburg. The release states that they must engage now to convince the state to repurpose the OCF property.
His second bullet point is in regards to the sales tax negotiations with St. Lawrence County. Mr. Jellie says the two state representatives have “sat idle” watching county leaders “block, impede and forestall every effort and initiative from the City of Ogdensburg.”
After pre-empting and now collecting its own sales tax, the city was not given the final 1% of sales tax from the county. Mr. Jellie says that the county received $29.9 million in unplanned revenue in 2021 and that it does not need Ogdensburg’s $1.6 million.
“They just want to control all the money. Ritchie and Walczyk can intervene but they refuse. Ritchie and Walczyk can help revive the City but they refuse. Ritchie and Walczyk can remind the County that they only have the additional 1% because the City supported the legislation when the County desperately needed it but they refuse. Ritchie and Walczyk can support the City governing itself without County interference and obstruction but they refuse,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
He added that it’s time for the state representatives to “collectively develop a plan with City leaders, convince the State Legislature to support it and respectfully ask the Governor to sign any legislation that will revive the City of Ogdensburg.”
“Sprinkling little grants here and little grants there isn’t going to get the job done, the City needs real support and real funds now if it is to revive. NO MORE CRUMBS FOR OGDENSBURG,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
Mr. Jellie wrote that the state representatives should remind county officials that “Ogdensburg is part of St. Lawrence County, a founding part of St. Lawrence County, the former County Seat of St. Lawrence County and as the only CITY in St. Lawrence County, it should be the COUNTY SEAT again if we follow the same model as the other Counties in the State.”
“What is good for Ogdensburg is good for St. Lawrence County and it is time that Ritchie and Walczyk remind William Sheridan, Joe Lightfoot, Kevin Acres and Renee Cole of that fact and demand that they allow Ogdensburg to have all of its rightful sales tax money,” he concluded.
