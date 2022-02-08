OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg will be searching for a new city manager following the announcement that Stephen P. Jellie will be resigning in July.
Mr. Jellie confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon.
“I am going to notify Council, formally next Monday, that effective the 8th of July, I will be stepping down from the position of city manager,” Mr. Jellie said, citing his family as a reason for the move.
The time frame, he said, would allow the City Council enough time to find a new city manager.
After being hired as a temporary city manager in July 2020, he was appointed as the permanent city manager in September that year, replacing Sarah Purdy who had retired from the position earlier that June. The hire, approved by a 4-3 council vote, wasn’t without controversy. Several councilors had voiced displeasure over a lack of what they called a proper search for a qualified city manager.
While Mr. Jellie will resign as city manager, he said he is looking to stay on as fire chief, a position that he has held, along with his duties as city manager, since July 2020. Prior to taking over the duties, the city had assistant fire chiefs running the department following the retirement of Fire Chief Michael Farrell in January 2020.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly did not return a call for comment as of press time.
Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher declined to comment.
“I appreciate Steve’s hard work and successes and his willingness to help us transition,” Councilor John A. Rishe said.
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle was surprised by the news, but said that it will be up to the council to select his predecessor.
Mr. Skamperle, along with Councilors Michael B. Powers and Nichole L. Kennedy, have been vocal about their displeasure with Mr. Jellie. Lately, that displeasure has centered on Mr. Jellie’s remarks criticizing state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie and Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk over the closure of Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and the state representatives staying out of discussions involving the city’s clash with St. Lawrence County over ongoing sales tax negotiations.
“He was brought in to do a job and I’m hopeful this will mark a new chapter as we move forward,” Mr. Skamperle said.
Mrs. Kennedy said that the next city manager has a tough task ahead, but she is looking forward to the process.
“It’s time to restore faith back into City Hall and the city manager position. I look forward to a proper hiring procedure this time around,” she said. “I hope we find an individual who works for all of council and treats our citizens with the respect they deserve.”
Mr. Powers agreed.
“I am looking forward to a new, fresh start with a qualified individual for city manager,” he said. “I look forward to vetting that process in the proper form and advancing the city.”
