POTSDAM — John D. Meyers Sr. is running for Potsdam Town Council on the Republican and Conservative tickets in Tuesday’s election.
“I’ve lived in Potsdam for 40 years. My children and grandchildren all live in the area, so I want to do my best to make Potsdam the most livable place possible,” he said.
Mr. Meyers enumerated his deep professional experience having lived in the north country for so long. He first came to Potsdam to attend Clarkson, from which he graduated in 1983 with a bachelor of science in electrical and computer engineering. He then got his master’s degree in management science from Clarkson in ’91. Ever since then, he’s worked in high-tech small businesses in the area.
“For all my professional career,” he said, “I’ve had employees for whom I’ve had to meet payroll in a small-business situation.”
He said he’s currently the owner and operator of Taxi Zero, the only taxi service in town. He and his wife also run three Airbnb locations.
“Because of my business experience and my living-here experience, I feel qualified to be on town council. I have knowledge of the area and knowledge of what needs to be done here,” he said.
Speaking of what need be done, Mr. Meyers said the biggest concern he hears is about lowering taxes and making the community more safe.
“I’ve met with the Highway Superintendent and looked over the budget and attended meetings, and the budget is pretty shoestring,” he said.
“My idea would be to grow the community, thereby spreading the tax burden over more individuals so that more people would be paying less taxes.”
Mr. Meyers said that in order to grow the community, it needs to capture the audience of people who visited for vaccines at SUNY Potsdam.
“We brought a number of people into the area that had never seen Potsdam before last year, and a lot of them liked it,” he said.“So we need to do our best to capture some of that recent interest in our area.”
One way to do this, he suggested, is by expanding broadband to rural roads, so that people can come up here and work remotely.
He also said we need to maintain a safe environment, “which we kind of already do have, but we need to build on our strengths.”
“The benefits this area offers is quality of life, our healthcare system, and our diversity because of the universities. So people like the area, and we need to do our best to keep them here,” he said.
