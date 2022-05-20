POTSDAM — Clarkson University Associate Professor and Director of the Healthcare Management MBA Program John. W. Huppertz has been named professor emeritus for 18 years of exemplary service. Formal recognition took place at commencement. He is based at Clarkson’s Capital Region Campus in Schenectady.
While Huppertz served as director of the MBA in healthcare management, the program increased enrollments, achieved re-accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation Healthcare Management Education, and elevated its presence in national healthcare management organizations.
Huppertz’s academic interests are in healthcare marketing, strategic management of healthcare organizations, leadership, and strategic planning. He taught courses in healthcare marketing, strategic management of healthcare organizations, leadership and strategy.
He wrote the book “Mastering leadership: A vital resource for health care organizations” and co-wrote two book chapters as well as numerous journal articles in numerous peer-reviewed publications, and many invited and refereed presentations at professional gatherings. He is also a member and past chapter president of the American Marketing Association, and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Huppertz has served on the editorial board of the International Journal of Healthcare, as a reviewer and editorial board member of the Journal of Healthcare Administration Education, and as a reviewer for the Journal of Healthcare Management, the American Journal of Managed Care and BMC Health Services Research among many others.
In service to the University and his field, Huppertz has served on the AUPHA/ACHE Higher Education Future Task Force, the AUPHA Filerman Award Committee, the School of Business Graduate Policy Committee, the School of Business Admissions Committee, as advisor for Clarkson/Union/Albany Medical College MD-MBA Leadership in Medicine students, and as co-director of the Leadership in Medicine Program, among other positions.
Huppertz served as interim president of Union Graduate College (now Clarkson University Capital Region Campus) from 2008 to 2009.
Before his academic career, Huppertz was managing partner and a director of Eric Mower and Associates, Inc.
Huppertz received his bachelor of arts degree in English from Xavier University, and his master of arts and doctorate, both in social psychology, from Syracuse University.
