Johnson honored as outstanding performer

Andrea Johnson

CANTON — In honor of October’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence (www.thearcjslc.org), announced that Andrea Johnson of Ogdensburg was awarded the distinction of “William B. Joslin Outstanding Performer,” from the New York State Industries for the Disabled Inc. (NYSID.)

Johnson works at the Dept. of Social Services (DSS) on the NYSID Preferred Source contract through The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence. For over 10 years, she has worked as an imaging clerk in the integrated setting. Johnson has become an expert at inputting and correcting any errors that may have been made during the initial application process. She recently began training employees on her process, which has improved efficiency.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.