Johnson honored as outstanding performer

CANTON — In honor of October’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence (www.thearcjslc.org), announced that Andrea Johnson of Ogdensburg was awarded the distinction of “William B. Joslin Outstanding Performer,” from the New York State Industries for the Disabled Inc. (NYSID.)
Johnson works at the Dept. of Social Services (DSS) on the NYSID Preferred Source contract through The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence. For over 10 years, she has worked as an imaging clerk in the integrated setting. Johnson has become an expert at inputting and correcting any errors that may have been made during the initial application process. She recently began training employees on her process, which has improved efficiency.
“Andrea is the type of employee that supervisors dream of having on their team. She has a keen eye for detail, which shows in the high quality of her work,” said Lynn Pietroski, Chief Operating Officer of The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence. “Andrea loves working and helping people to get the job done correctly, as well as on time!”
During the pandemic, Johnson took on an additional role working on NYSID contracts at The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence’s Confidential Services department. This was extremely helpful because there was a staffing crisis at the time, which put the contracts in jeopardy.
NYSID is a not-for-profit organization with 46 years of experience meeting the purchasing needs of government agencies while advancing employment for New Yorkers with disabilities. NYSID empowers people with disabilities through approved Preferred Source job opportunities provided by their statewide membership.
This recognition comes in conjunction with October’s National Disability Awareness Month (NDEAM), led by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy. NDEAM’s purpose is to educate the public about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.
The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence offers employment services that include job training, coaching, job development, and benefits management. To learn more, visit www.thearcjslc.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram.
