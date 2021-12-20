HOPKINTON — The Jones Road Bridge spanning the St. Regis River in Hopkinton has officially finished construction, according to St. Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers.
The bridge had been under construction since last fall, when it was flagged by the state Department of Transportation for serious structural deficiencies and closed to vehicular traffic.
During that time, a temporary bridge was placed over the existing structure allowing snowmobiles and ATVs to safely cross over, which Mr. Chambers said is the main source of bridge traffic in the winter.
However, even when the bridge was open to vehicles, Mr. Chambers said it only had a carrying capacity of three tons, which doesn’t allow for school buses or emergency service vehicles to cross.
There is now no weight restriction on the bridge.
The historic bridge dates back to 1902, and its refurbishing will feature some of the same steel from more than a century ago.
Mr. Chambers said trusses from 1904 originally used in the New Street Bridge in Edwards were rehabilitated and used in this construction.
“We’ve had to replace various components on them that were deteriorated to effectuate repairs, but the majority of steel is from 1904,” he said.
To celebrate the finished construction, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the bridge on New Year’s Eve at 9:30 a.m.
“Its been a long project,” Mr. Chambers said.
“This historic bridge replacement is going to provide a continuity for recreational and motor-vehicle use in the area.”
Attending the ribbon cutting, he said, will be at least two county legislators, and perhaps some people from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Mr. Chambers said the bridge will be dedicated to Dennis I. Binan, of Carey Road, who tragically passed away in January of 2020 following a snowmobile accident.
He said the county legislature authorized him to mount a plaque on the bridge in Mr. Binan’s honor, but this will occur at a later date when the plaque is ready.
“This location will now be able to carry full legal loads, which it has not been able to do in the past,” Mr. Chambers said. “Not only does it provide recreational and motor-vehicle crossing, but it enhances issues with ambulances and fire trucks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.