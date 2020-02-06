The Dickinson woman sentenced to state prison for her role in the escape of two convicted killers from the Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015 was released early Thursday.
Joyce Mitchell, 55, was approved late last year for conditional release, which allows inmates to cut their prison sentences through the accumulation of so-called “good time” they earn based on their behavior and use of prison programs while incarcerated. If granted, inmates can be released on parole for the remainders of their sentences.
Mitchell served roughly 4 1/2 years of her 2 1/3- to seven-year sentence imposed after she pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree promotion of prison contraband.
Mitchell smuggled items, including hacksaw blades, into the prison that were used by murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat to break out, touching off a 23-day manhunt that ended with matt shot to death by Border Patrol agents and Sweat captured just a few miles from the Canadian border after being shot and wounded by New York State Police Sgt. Jay Cook.
Mitchell was a civilian employee in the prison’s tailor shop at the time.
Before being approved for conditional release, Mitchell had been denied parole three time. She will now serve the remainder of her sentence on parole.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.