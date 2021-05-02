NEW YORK — JRC Foundation Inc. announced today that it received a $15,000 Community Impact Grant from New York Life in support of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Center, which provides child care, preschool, prekindergarten, and early intervention services for children of all abilities and their families. Bright Beginnings is a Program of The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence, formerly the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center.
“Many lives will be positively impacted by New York Life’s investment in the Bright Beginnings Early Learning Center and we are extremely grateful for their support,” said Michelle Carpenter, Foundation Director. “With support from New York Life, we will be able to provide much needed supplies, program materials and equipment, which will enhance the lives of more than 100 children this year.”
“I’m proud to work for a company that encourages its agents and employees to devote their time, energy and talents to support the needs and priorities of their local community,” said Raymond Sindone, an agent with New York Life’s Finger Lakes General Office and the organization’s “champion” who applied for this grant. “We are pleased that our partnership will have a long-lasting impact on the Bright Beginnings program and the children it serves.”
The Community Impact Grant program awards grants of up to $25,000 to local nonprofit organizations, which are championed by New York Life agents and employees. Since the program’s inception in 2008, more than 600 grants totaling nearly $8 million have been awarded to nonprofits across the country.
The JRC Foundation, Inc. was established in November of 2012 to receive and administer funds through fundraising and other initiatives to support The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence in continuing to provide essential services for the children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community. For more information, visit www.thearcjslc.org/jrcfoundation.
