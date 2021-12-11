CANTON — A ruling issued Friday by state Supreme Court Judge Mary M. Farley has dismissed a lawsuit by St. Lawrence County which ultimately sought an order to have the city of Ogdensburg stop the process of having the county make the city and city school district whole on unpaid taxes.
On Nov. 18, St. Lawrence County and its treasurer, Renee Cole, filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court seeking an order to make Ogdensburg stop the process of having the county make the city and city school whole on unpaid taxes, claiming the action is illegal. The lawsuit stems from a Sept. 27 resolution unanimously approved by the Ogdensburg City Council that changed the city charter to relinquish the city’s tax foreclosure responsibility and giving that duty to St. Lawrence County.
This meant that the city would stop collecting county property taxes as well as transfer duties such as enforcement of unpaid, delinquent taxes as well as making the city and Ogdensburg City School District “whole” on unpaid taxes to the county. Prior to that, the city would have to make annual payments to the county and school district paying those unpaid taxes, therefore making them whole.
The dismissal was welcome news to City Manager Stephen P. Jellie who issued a statement late Friday evening.
“The City of Ogdensburg will not allow the County to dictate how the City governs itself, and it will not allow Legislators Lightfoot and Acres to continue their well orchestrated plan to reduce the amount of sales tax revenue the City receives while refusing to provide the services the County is required to do by law, and that it provides to all the other towns and villages in the County,“ Mr. Jellie stated.
The lawsuit had sought an order requiring the immediate rescission of those portions of the challenged local law that would “force St. Lawrence County to re-levy city real property tax delinquencies remitted by warrant to St. Lawrence County and which seeks to force the St. Lawrence County Treasurer to act as the tax enforcing officer for the City of Ogdensburg and the Ogdensburg City School District.”
It also called for an order requiring the city cease any and all activities regarding obligations of the county to re-levy any funds to the city or city school district; a preliminary injunction and restraining order in order to “avoid irreparable harm” until the court is able to arrive at a final determination; as well as the awarding to the county reasonable fees, costs and expenses.
Judge Farley in her ruling dismissed all petitions of the lawsuit.
“On its face, however, the Local Law does not impair any powers of the County. To the contrary, the Local Law increases the County’s tax enforcement powers with respect to delinquent City taxes. The Court thus rejects the County’s constitutional argument. The County’s additional argument — shifting the administrative burdens and associated costs to the County for enforcement of City taxes “impairs” County operations — misses the point. Article lX, $ 2 (d) concerns only impairment of the powers of a local government, not whether the action of one local governmental body imposes additional costs, burdens, or inconveniences upon another. Whether the Local Law affects the operations of the County simply is not germane to the question before the Court,” Judge Farley wrote.
On Dec. 1, the Ogdensburg City School District authorized its legal counsel to file claims against the city, stating that it violated New York State law when the municipality changed its city charter and “this attempt to “delegate” responsibility for enforcement and collection of taxes due to the City school district violates New York State Law,” according to a statement issued by the district.
Lawyers representing the school district had sought Judge Farley to impose an injunction against the city in regards to collection or enforcement of delinquent school district taxes.
“Counsel for the District raised the concern that its certificates for District taxes must be tendered prior to the City Council’s January 10, 2022, scheduled meeting. For this reason, the District’s counsel made an oral motion for the Court to issue a preliminary injunction against any new or different action by the City with respect to the collection or enforcement of delinquent District taxes until such time as the City considers and takes action on the proposed City Charter amendment,” the ruling stated.
The city is planning on holding a public hearing on the charter change on Jan. 10, 2022 “which will affirm the City’s responsibility to enforce and collect delinquent City School District taxes for properties located within the City’s boundaries,” according to the ruling.
“The Court grants a preliminary injunction against the City taking any new or different action with respect to enforcement or collection of District taxes until the City Council hears and takes final action with respect to the proposed amendment to the City Charter,” wrote Judge Farley.
