POTSDAM — A federal judge has ruled that part of one of Oral “Nick” Hillary’s two lawsuits against the village of Potsdam can move forward to the appeal stage.
Mr. Hillary, a former Clarkson University men’s soccer coach, alleges racial discrimination and is suing the village over his treatment at the hands of the Potsdam Police Department during the investigation into the 2011 murder of 12-year-old Garrett J. Phillips. Mr. Hillary was later charged with the murder and acquitted after a three-week bench trial in September 2016.
U.S. District Judge Gary L. Sharpe on Tuesday ruled that Mr. Hillary can appeal the lawsuit dismissal against the village. The village is the only defendant left after the other defendants, including the New York State Police, St. Lawrence County and former District Attorney Mary E. Rain, were dismissed in other rulings over the past three years.
The court document says the village’s request for a dismissal was in part denied based on Mr. Hillary’s claims of a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, “retaliatory prosecution” in violation of the First Amendment, defamation, and conspiracy “only as against (Mark) R. Murray.”
When the investigation into Mr. Hillary started, Mr. Murray was an investigator with the Potsdam Police Department. He was promoted to chief in 2017. He was dismissed as a defendant in an earlier ruling, but Mr. Hillary’s suit now seeks to appeal that dismissal, along with the claims of civil rights violations.
Mr. Hillary, a Black man, has contended that Mr. Murray called him the sole person suspected of the crime, while a “similarly situated” white man, John E. Jones Jr., was quickly dismissed as a suspect.
Mr. Hillary and Mr. Jones, a St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy, had each previously been in a relationship with Garrett’s mother. Mr. Hillary has contended that many of the reasons cited by Mr. Murray that made him a suspect similarly applied to Mr. Jones.
A separate lawsuit against the village, Mr. Murray and former Potsdam Police Chief Edward F. Tischler over being detained without probable cause is scheduled to go to trial on June 6 in front of Judge Sharpe in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York in Albany.
