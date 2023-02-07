County judge recuses himself from Potsdam homicide case

St. Lawrence County Court Judge Gregory P. Storie, pictured in September 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Court documents show that St. Lawrence County Court Judge Gregory P. Storie recused himself from the murder case against Michael J. Snow after an attorney questioned his impartiality.

Snow, 31, of Massena is charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 18, 2022, shooting death of 21-year-old SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth M. Howell. Judge Craig P. Carriero from Franklin County is now presiding over the case.

