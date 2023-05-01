CANTON — The presiding judge will review the minutes that led to Michael J. Snow’s indictment for murder on March 31, 2022, after his attorney filed a motion requesting the judge determine the legal sufficiency of evidence presented to the grand jury.

Snow, 32, Massena, is charged with second-degree murder, accused of killing 21-year-old SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth M. Howell on the evening of Feb. 18, 2022, on College Park Road. The date was Snow’s 31st birthday.

