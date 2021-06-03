CANTON — The Canton Economic Development Office is hosting two community workshops to accept feedback for the Oswegatchie River Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
The workshops are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday over Zoom. The sessions will be identical, so participants need only register for one.
Registration can be completed online at tinyurl.com/Oswegatchie-Workshops.
The Oswegatchie River LWRP is being developed in a coordinated effort between the towns of Canton, DeKalb and Oswegatchie, and the villages of Richville, Rensselaer Falls and Heuvelton.
A survey designed to gauge interest and priorities for the program was circulated this winter and spring.
For more information, contact Canton Director of Economic Development Leigh Rodriguez at 315-386-2871, ext. 5, or email lrodriguez@cantonny.gov.
