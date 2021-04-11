juried art competition exclusively online this year

Photo SUBMITTEDMartini on the Rocks is a soft pastel by Tracy Klinesteker. The Adirondack Artists Guild is presenting its 23rd annual juried art competition exclusively online this year. The competition opened April 1 and runs through April 30 and is viewable on the Guild’s website, adirondackartistsguild.com.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.